Prison construction bill faces tight window

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A prison construction proposal faces a closing window to win approval in the final days of the legislative session.

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday discussed, but didn't vote, on the bill to build up to four new prisons. The session is expected to end next week.

The state would borrow up to $800 million to build the facilities, although some might be leased from local communities.

Alabama prisons are at 173 percent capacity and have come under fire for crowding and violence.

Sen. Cam Ward, the sponsor of the bill, said, "doing nothing is not an option."

The Alabama Corrections Officers Association president and the Southern Poverty Law Center argued understaffing is the more pressing problem.

The House version, unlike the Senate-passed plan, would replace the state's female prison.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.