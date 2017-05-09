First special needs prom held in Tallapoosa County

It was just a few weeks ago that Terresa Gaither had an idea for a prom dance meant to include special needs students like her son who are sometimes left out.
"Bailey was not able to experience prom, and I know a lot of our kids don't get that, so I wanted to be able to give him that chance," Gaither explained.
So for the last three weeks, students, parents, and teachers have been working hard to make Tuesday's Hawaiian Prom at Dadeville Recreation Center a reality. More than 60 special needs students from Dadeville, Reeltown, and Horseshoe Bend attended the dance in their honor.
Aubie the Tiger even showed up and got in on the Hawaiian theme.
Federal funds can't be used for events like the prom so organizers had to rely heavily on the community for support. They say the community came through.
"Our students, our parents, our commissioners, our superintendent - Mr. Joe Windle - they support students with," said Lisa Heard, Special Education Coordinator with Tallapoosa County Schools. "They were cutting the check before we could figure out exactly what the theme was going to be."
More than money went into making the special need prom happen though. Gaither says it was truly a labor of love.
"I've got to see my little boy smile so much today that it was well worth everything. I hope that we've been able to give them something that they'll remember. We wanted to - if this event never happened again, we wanted to go out with a bang," she said.?
Fortunately, this event won't be going anywhere. Organizers were told that they have guaranteed funding to hold another prom next year.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
