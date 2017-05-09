Troy's north end zone project still on schedule

It's been about six months since the construction on Troy's north end zone project at Veterans Memorial Stadium began. The area has transformed from nothing into the beginning stage of the new facility.

The new $24 million facility will enhance every aspect of the gameday experience for Trojan fans, adding more than 400 seats to the stadium as well as 70,000 square feet for athletes, staff, and fans.

A new video board will also be located in the north end zone and the "bowling effect" of the stadium will make Troy games even louder.

The facility is still a long way away from being completed, but the Trojans are on track to have this state-of-the-art facility completed on time.

"We are at a situation now where we're starting to lay the foundation," said Athletic Director Jeremy McClain. "We got walls going up, which is fun to see. For a while we just had a big mess of mud. So, it's fun to see that progress. We are on track. The crew here has done an excellent job of when we have had bad weather they made up of for it when they had the opportunity. We're excited about the progress."

The north end zone project is set to be completed in spring of 2018, which would be in time for the season opener against Boise State.

