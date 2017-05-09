Macon East wins AISA 2A State Title

The AISA 2A State Title game featured Macon East and Clarke Prep in doubleheader fashion Tuesday. Macon East took the first game 8-4 and it was win or force a third game later in the afternoon.More >>
It's been about six months since the construction on Troy's north end zone project at Veterans Memorial Stadium began. The area has transformed from nothing into the beginning stage of the newMore >>
For the second time in the three years, the Macon East baseball team is playing for a 2A State Title.More >>
Auburn quarterback Woody Barrett says he's transferring.More >>
Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.More >>
ESPN has reached a multiyear contract extension with sports icon Tim Tebow to continue as a college football analyst on SEC Network’s traveling pre-game show SEC Nation.More >>
The city of Auburn is finalizing plans to host a women’s USTA Pro Circuit event this JuneMore >>
The Montgomery Biscuits baseball team has been officially sold to new owners, former owner Sherrie Myers has confirmed.More >>
The Pike Patriots baseball team will be playing for the AISA Class AAA state championship Wednesday in Montgomery.More >>
While Mother Nature was hard at work creating likely the coldest May afternoon in recorded history, there was little that could keep No. 4 Faulkner's (45-10) dominating offense from eventually thawing out.More >>
