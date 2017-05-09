Macon East wins AISA 2A State Title

The AISA 2A State Title game featured Macon East and Clarke Prep in doubleheader fashion Tuesday. Macon East took the first game 8-4 and it was win or force a third game later in the afternoon.

Kohner Massey dazzled on the hill tossing a complete game, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, and 7 K in the second game. A shutout victory 6-0 over the Gators gave the Knights their first state title since 2004.

"I kept knowing that with the pitching and defense we had, if we swung the bats we'd be fine," said head coach Bob Pickett. "We came out mentally prepared and we swung it well today. I was very pleased and plate approaches when we asked people to bunt, they laid em' down, safety squeeze to whatever they just did it and made it happen.".

Senior infielder Conner Davis took home the MVP honors going 2-for-2 at the plate.

