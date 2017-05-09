Car crashes No. 1 cause of death for Alabama teens

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, vehicle crashes are the top cause of death for teens, both in the nation in Alabama.

With summer vacation approaching for schools, officials want parents to remind their kids about the importance of driving with caution, especially regulations pertaining to new drivers under the state’s graduated drivers license law.

The law restricts drivers with the specifically classified license from driving between midnight and 6 a.m., with few exceptions. It also prohibits them from using a cellular device in any capacity while driving.

Groups like Mothers Against Drunk Driving Alabama push for safe driving from teens, as well as awareness for surrounding drivers. However, the group's main focus is on drinking and driving.

”We certainly encourage everyone to designate a non-drinking driver before the first sip,” MADD Alabama’s Pamela Morton said. “Develop a plan about how you are going to travel when you plan to drink when out with friends. Consider Uber, calling a friend/family member to pick you up, staying where you are.”



If you or someone you know has been impacted by drunk driving. Please call MADD Alabama at 334-277-7722.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.