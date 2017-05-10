Alabama State powers past Jacksonville State, 9-4 - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Alabama State powers past Jacksonville State, 9-4

SOURCE: WSFA 12 Sports SOURCE: WSFA 12 Sports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (ASU Athletics) – Hunter Allen belted two home runs and Patrick Coffin pitched a career-high nine innings as the Alabama State University baseball team completed a season sweep of Jacksonville State, 9-4, on Tuesday night in a non-conference game at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex. 
 
Patrick Coffin (4-0), who made his first start of the season on Tuesday night, surrendered four runs on 10 hits and struck out a career-high 11. 
 
Alabama State (28-23) wasted little time scoring as the Hornets plated two runs on one hit in bottom of the first inning.
 
Joseph Estrada walked and came in to score on Cage Cox’s triple to left center. Carlos Ocasio scored Cox from third with a sacrifice fly to right, giving Alabama State a 2-0 lead.
 
The Hornets extended the advantage to 3-0 in the second with Allen solo shot to left center. 
 
Alabama State continued to give Coffin run support with three runs on three hits in the third. 
 
Estrada opened the inning with his second walk of the day and stole second. Cox moved Estrada to third with a groundout, and Estrada scored on Gustavo Rios’ base hit to right and Carlos Ocasio’s double down the left field line. After a pitching change, Ray Hernandez brought Rios in with a ground out to the shortstop as Ocasio advanced to third. Ocasio scored on Eriq White’s base hit up the middle to extend the Hornet advantage to 6-0.
 
Alabama State took advantage of a pitching change in the fifth inning as Rios belted his team-tying ninth homer of the season, a solo shot off the scoreboard in left, to push the margin to 7-0.
 
Jacksonville State (25-22) cut the deficit to 7-2 in the top of the sixth with a two-run homer to left by Nic Gaddis. 
 
The Hornets got a run back in the bottom half of the frame when Allen blasted his second homer of the night, a solo shot to left, to push the lead to 8-2. 
 
Back came the Gamecocks in the seventh with two runs to close the gap to 8-4. 
 
Alabama State put the game away in the bottom of the frame as Cox walked and Rios reached on an infield hit. Hernandez brought Cox in with a base hit to right to give the Hornets a 9-4 lead.
 
Michael McCreless (0-2) lasted just 2.1 innings to take the loss. He was tagged for six runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Nate Sylvester, Cody Dodd, Tyler Wilburn and Grant Chandler pitched in relief.
 
Alabama State will conclude the regular season on Wednesday with a trip to Troy. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

(Courtesy: ASU Athletics) 

  • Team CoverageRegional College SportsMore>>

  • Alabama State powers past Jacksonville State, 9-4

    Alabama State powers past Jacksonville State, 9-4

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-05-10 04:04:58 GMT
    SOURCE: WSFA 12 SportsSOURCE: WSFA 12 Sports

    Hunter Allen belted two home runs and Patrick Coffin pitched a career-high nine innings as the Alabama State University baseball team completed a season sweep of Jacksonville State, 9-4, on Tuesday night in a non-conference game at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex. 

    More >>

    Hunter Allen belted two home runs and Patrick Coffin pitched a career-high nine innings as the Alabama State University baseball team completed a season sweep of Jacksonville State, 9-4, on Tuesday night in a non-conference game at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex. 

    More >>

  • Troy's north end zone project still on schedule

    Troy's north end zone project still on schedule

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-05-09 23:38:53 GMT

    It's been about six months since the construction on Troy's north end zone project at Veterans Memorial Stadium began. The area has transformed from nothing into the beginning stage of the new

    More >>

    It's been about six months since the construction on Troy's north end zone project at Veterans Memorial Stadium began. The area has transformed from nothing into the beginning stage of the new facility.

    More >>

  • No. 4 Faulkner dismantles No. 20 William Carey in SSAC tournament, 16-1

    No. 4 Faulkner dismantles No. 20 William Carey in SSAC tournament, 16-1

    Friday, May 5 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:48:47 GMT
    SOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTSSOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTS

    While Mother Nature was hard at work creating likely the coldest May afternoon in recorded history, there was little that could keep No. 4 Faulkner's (45-10) dominating offense from eventually thawing out.

    More >>

    While Mother Nature was hard at work creating likely the coldest May afternoon in recorded history, there was little that could keep No. 4 Faulkner's (45-10) dominating offense from eventually thawing out.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly