ALDOT looking for input to improve state-wide plan; What you can expect on TIA

Happening today, the Alabama Department of Transportation is hosting a public forum to discuss ways to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety. ALDOT is looking for input to improve its state-wide plan.

Reporter Bethany Davis is in Prattville this morning where she will talk with ALDOT to get a better understanding of the plan, and what we can expect from tonight's meeting.

Here's what we're covering this morning during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

WEATHER: Eric has the latest details on today's forecast coming up on Today in Alabama.

Meh. It's going to be hot today. pic.twitter.com/Y5hUdz9550 — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) May 10, 2017

KANGAROO UPDATE: That safari park in north Alabama might not be held liable for the kangaroo biting a child's head last weekend. A sign in front of the park says people take their own risks when visiting an agri-tourism business. Hear what the sponsor of the legislation that allowed the creation of the sign had to say about the incident coming up at 6:14 a.m.

TRAFFIC FATALITIES: Traffic Fatalities are up but wrecks are down according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers point to four major contributing factors to fatal crashes speed, distractions, driving under the influence and one of the biggest, not wearing a seat belt. Hear what they had to say coming up at 6:50 a.m.

LEGISLATURE TODAY: After a late night, today, we're watching closely as a bill which would require insurance coverage for autism therapy heads to a state Senate committee Michael Doudna has more coming up at 6:55 a.m.

