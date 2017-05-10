ALDOT seeks public input for bicycle and pedestrian plan

The Alabama Department of Transportation is hosting a public forum to discuss ways to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety.

ALDOT is looking for input to improve its state-wide plan. That meeting is set for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Alabama Department of Transportation's Montgomery office on Coliseum Boulevard. A second meeting is planned for Thursday at the same time at the ALDOT office in Troy.

"We want to hear what's important to them when it comes to bicycle and pedestrian travel so that when we are finalizing the plan we'll have ideas

on corridors that they travel or maybe a safer way to get to where they're going," said ALDOT's Allison Green.

ALDOT put its statewide bicycle and pedestrian plan in place about seven years ago. It was required by the federal government. The goal is to make roads safer for pedestrians and bicycles, specifically when building new roadways and improving existing roads. That could involve building bike paths and sidewalks.

The long-term vision is to integrate bicycling and walking into the state's transportation system.

