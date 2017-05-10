NBC revoice

Scientists at the Applied Science and Performance Center test the effectiveness of meal plans, supplements, and even the best workouts. The best part about it all? ASPI is a place you and I can access.

According to ASPI, their team looks at health, longevity, and performance. They then take what they have found and pass that information on to you.

Dr. Jacob Wilson of ASPI said, "The mom wanting to play with her kids that's performance, that takes physical capacity, it takes agility, it takes power, it takes strength. So, those same principals should apply to the athlete and the mom."

Wilson said sometimes companies come to them for help to make their products better.

Wilson says high-tech screening tools like the DEXA Scan will show if fat-fighting supplements work. There's even technology that turns you into an avatar to see what workout will transform you in real life.

In food labs, the ASPI team found intermittent fasting, where you stop eating for eight hours during the day, can show tremendous results.

They stress that you should always consult your doctor before starting any new fitness or eating regimen.

