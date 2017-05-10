Enterprise police investigating gas station burglary

The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
A Montgomery police officer has been arrested for her alleged involvement with distributing illegal drugs, the police department confirmed Wednesday.More >>
The Enterprise Police Department is investigating a burglary that involved two suspects stealing items from a gas station on W. College Street Tuesday.More >>
In food labs, the ASPI team found intermittent fasting, where you stop eating for eight hours during the day, can show tremendous results.More >>
The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and GDOT commissioner Russell McMurry gave an update Wednesday morning on the progress of construction on I-85.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation is hosting a public forum to discuss ways to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety.More >>
Overexposure to arsenic can lead to developmental problems, heart disease, diabetes and nervous system damage.More >>
If you're in the market to buy a home, there is a bargain in South Carolina that you might want to check out. But there is a catch: a portion of the home is already occupied.More >>
Emergency crews broke a window to rescue the 3-year-old.More >>
