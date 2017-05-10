Enterprise police investigating gas station burglary

The Enterprise Police Department is investigating a burglary that involved two suspects stealing items from a gas station on W. College Street Tuesday.

According to Sergeant Billy Haglund, two suspects forced their way into Beeline 200 by throwing a brick through a window around 1 a.m. The suspects stole cigarettes and fled on foot in the direction of Harrison Street, Haglund says.

According to surveillance footage, one suspect is seen as a black male wearing a black shirt, black pants, white shoes and was carrying a black backpack. The other suspect is a black male wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

EPD is asking anyone with information regarding this crime to call the police department at 334-347-2222 or leave a tip on their website.

