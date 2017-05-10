MPD officer, 2 others arrested on drug charges

A Montgomery police officer has been arrested for her alleged involvement with distributing illegal drugs, the police department confirmed Wednesday.

According to MPD Captain Regina Duckett, Amanda Millwood, 38, is charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Two additional suspects Constance Millwood, 34, and Beverlee Gardner, 36, were also arrested and face charges of unlawful distribution.

Duckett says the Amanda Millwood and the other two suspects were arrested after a criminal investigation. The investigation began after police received information that an MPD officer was allegedly involved with controlled and illegal drugs. All three suspects were taken into custody late Tuesday.

MPD immediately placed Amanda Millwood on mandatory leave and initiated disciplinary action, Duckett says. Millwood has been employed with the department for nine years.

"The off-duty conduct of police officers must reflect their on-duty responsibilities,” MPD Chief Ernest Finely said. “We will not tolerate Illegal activity on the part of our officers, and last night's arrest makes that clear."

All three were transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center. Both Amanda Millwood and Constance Millwood were placed under a $10,000 bond each. Beverlee Gardner was placed under a $1,500 bond.

Duckett says the investigation is continuing and no additional information is available for public release.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.