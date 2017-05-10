Phenix City pill mill doctor receives 10-year prison sentence

A federal judge handed down a 10-year sentence to a family doctor for operating a pill mill out of his office and money laundering, according to the Acting United States Attorney A. Clark Morris.

On Tuesday, family doctor Robert Ritchea, 54, of LaGrange, GA, was sentenced for using his practice as a pill mill to dispense controlled substances inappropriately, unlawfully and for non-medical reasons, Morris says.

According to court documents, Ritchea wrote prescriptions for schedule II controlled substances, including oxycodone, hydrocodone, methadone, and hydromorphone, knowing that his patients didn't need it. Ritchea then laundered the proceeds of his unlawful drug dealing by purchasing schedule II pain medications, specifically hydromorphone and hydrocodone, directly from a drug manufacturer, documents say.

The family doctor then distributed the pills directly out of his medical practice in order to keep his pill mill operational since many pharmacists in and around Phenix City refused to fill the illegitimate and unlawful prescriptions Ritchea prescribed, court records show.

At the sentencing hearing, evidence showed that in at least one case one of Ritchea’s patients died as a result of a methadone overdose just days after receiving a prescription from him. Former patients also testified that in order to maintain their addictions to the prescription drugs, they made cash payments to Ritchea of at least $150 each month in exchange for office visits and prescriptions.

A local pharmacist and physician around the Phenix City-Columbus area also testified against the family doctor expressing their concerns on the unusually large prescriptions witnessed and the status of the addiction from patients around the area.

Chief United States District Judge W. Keith Watkins imposed the 120-month sentence saying Ritchea acted in a conduct that was similar to one of a drug dealer. Watkins also stressed the need to deter other doctors from overprescribing prescription drugs.

“The abuse of opiates destroys careers, divides families, severs relationships, and, as we saw in this case, it takes lives,” said Morris. “In exchange for monthly cash payments, Dr. Ritchea poured poison into his community. Society trusted Dr. Ritchea to care for the sick, not make people sick. Dr. Ritchea violated that trust and the harm he caused was immense. I believe the ten-year sentence was certainly justified.”

"The prescriptions obtained from pill mill clinics are most often sold or diverted on the streets feeding this epidemic and devastating communities. The laundering of these illegal profits enriches those who perpetuate the scheme," stated Acting Special Agent in Charge, James E. Dorsey of IRS-Criminal Investigations.

“Opiate abuse is a major problem across the Nation, including throughout the Middle District of Alabama,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Bret Hamilton. “The diversion of prescription pain medication contributes to the widespread abuse of opiates, is a gateway to heroin addiction, and is devastating our communities."

