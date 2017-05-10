Date, kickoff time set for 2017 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

A date and kickoff time have been set for the 2017 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl which will once again be broadcast on ESPN.

Officials say the game will kickoff at Montgomery's Cramton Bowl at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16. Previous years saw an earlier 4:30 p.m. kickoff.

The 2016 Camellia Bowl had a huge impact on the capital city, according to Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange. He reported to the Montgomery City Council that the bowl game generated an estimated economic impact of $15 million for the city.

The game was also recognized by CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated as one of the best bowl games of the 2016 season.

The Camellia Bowl features a team from the Sun Belt Conference versus an opponent from the Mid-American Conference.

The title sponsor, Raycom Media, is the parent company of this station.

