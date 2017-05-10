2 Dothan men charged with committing insurance fraud

Two Dothan men have been charged with allegedly committing insurance fraud, according to the police department.

Dothan Police say, Robert Hershell Griffen, 32, and Ashley Ryan Holder, 38, are both charged with conspiracy to commit insurance fraud first degree.

According to police, on April 24 investigators began looking into a case involving a boat that had allegedly been stolen from the 100 block of Copper Court.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage from the neighborhood and local businesses revealing that the boat was not stolen but rather had been taken as a plot to deprive the lien holder of the property, police say.

Griffin and Holder were both taken to the Houston County Jail under a $15,000 bond each.

No other information related to this case has been released at this time.

