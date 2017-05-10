Selma City Schools superintendent speaks after being put on administrative leave

The Selma City School Board placed superintendent Dr. Angela Mangum on administrative leave Tuesday night during a school board meeting that turned heated.

Mangum was put on leave after it was revealed she applied for the superintendent's job in Pike Road, an apparent violation of Mangum's contract with the Selma City School System.

Dr. Mangum told WSFA 12 News Wednesday morning she believes it was a 'matter of interpretation' involving her contract. She would not address reporter Bryan Henry's question as to why she had applied for the opening in Pike Road in the first place.

There are also reports the school board was not happy with Mangum living in Montgomery when, according to sources, her contract called for her to live in Selma. Mangum says those reports are false.

WSFA 12 News has tried to reach Johnny Moss, the school board president, but has so far been unable to reach him.

Mangum's administrative leave status comes not long after the state of Alabama wrapped up its long intervention period of Selma City Schools.

Those who were heavily involved in the intervention for the state now fear the school district in unraveling again.

Reporter Bryan Henry is in Selma today. He'll have more details as they become available.

