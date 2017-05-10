More than 100 animals taken in by Montgomery Humane Society in 3 days

Two of the more than 100 animals the Montgomery Humane Society has taken in since Monday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Montgomery Humane Society is bursting at the seams with animals that need to be adopted after taking in more than 100 dogs and cats in just three days.

Compounding the problems created by overpopulation is timing. Executive Director Steven Tears said this time of year sees a stall in adoption rates.

Tears said MHS is offering an adoption special of between 50 and 80 percent in order to save as many animals' lives as possible.

