South AL man charged with murder in woman's hunting death

A south Alabama man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman who was killed during an illegal hunting outing.

According to court documents, Shannon Bell, 31, is charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend Donna L. Martin.

The Alabama Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says in December 2016, Bell and Martin were hunting on County Road 40 near Pollard Landing. Bell was pulling a rifle from the vehicle when the gun went off, striking Martin in the stomach, a report states. Martin was taken to the hospital where she died during surgery.

ADWFF officials say neither individual had a permit to be hunting

Bell was initially charged with manslaughter but on Monday, an Escambia County grand jury indicted him on a more serious charge.

Bell is being held in the Escambia County jail under a $150,000 bond.

