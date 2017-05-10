Funeral home facing shut down over concerns bodies were swapped during cremation

An unscheduled inspection by the state on March 10 yielded concern that two bodies could have been swapped during the cremation process. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.

An unscheduled inspection by the state on March 10 yielded concern that two bodies could have been swapped during the cremation process. The Dadeville funeral home will ultimately be shut down for 30 days. The crematory operators deny the claims and plan to appeal.

The Alabama Board of Funeral Services (ABFS) found Alabama Funeral Homes owner and director Carl Pritchard and Managing Funeral Director Donald Phillips guilty of failing to maintain an identification system, failing to use combustible cremation containers and demonstrating incompetence.

Phillips was also found guilty of misrepresentation of facts and lack of full charge and control, counts that only applied to his position.

ABFS Executive Secretary Charles Perine conducted the spot inspection and testified under oath during the hearing.

“I don’t know what family received what remains, because the ID process wasn’t being followed,” Perine stated.

The hearing was conducted like a judicial trial, presided over by an administrative law judge, attorneys for both parties and a court reporter before the AFS Board.

Perine testified that state law requires paperwork to stay with the body from the time of death until the remains are turned over to the family. The law also requires crematories to use an internal identification system to follow the body through the cremation process, along with a log with the corresponding numbers to ensure the remains can be identified at all times. Alabama Funeral Homes uses a numerical metal identification tag, which is the source of the violations levied against the business.

Perine testified he found two sets of remains in the cremation area, one set of remains had the identification number that matched the paperwork for the other set of remains. The second set of remains did not have an ID number.

“There was not a metal tag with the body in the processor, there was not paperwork with the body in the processor,” Perine testified. “The numbers should have matched up. The metal tag in the retort and the paperwork in the machine didn’t match – so I can’t say which remains are which.”

Pritchard says the explanation is simple, he moved a set of remains out of the crematory to another location and failed to move the tag. He asked his assistant to put a new ID tag with the other set of remains. Instead, he didn’t have his glasses and couldn’t see the tag number hadn’t been changed.

Phillips told Perine during the spot inspection that he didn’t know the identity of the remains, and he wasn’t responsible. Despite Phillips’ statement, he had already signed off on one of the forms. This brought the charges against Phillips concerning misrepresentation of facts and lack of charge and control.

During the hearing, Phillips stood by the explanation that both remains were in different stages of cremation and easily identifiable.

WSFA 12 News traveled to Dadeville to Alabama Funeral Homes unannounced to see the process firsthand. Pritchard invited the camera into the crematory, where he explained he had not broken the law.

When asked if he bodies were swapped, Pritchard said they "couldn't have been."

Pritchard showed the location where a set of remains was kept. “This one was in the processor two days before, waiting on the urn to come in," he said.

When asked if he thought there was a problem with the way he did business, Pritchard quickly disagreed - stating the board is after him.

“We make mistakes. I promise you we do," Pritchard explained. “That’s all they can get me on, the little tag wasn’t moved over. The form was taken to the office because she didn’t know it was supposed to move over here.”

State cremation identification records, obtained through an open records request, show the remains found without a tag were cremated on March 8.

Another set of records show the remains with the wrong tag number were cremated the morning of March 10, the same day Perine conducted the inspection. The dates of cremation were reported by Alabama Funeral Homes, and it’s something Pritchard and Phillips both testified to under oath.

WSFA 12 News filed an open records request with the ABFS for Alabama Funeral Homes' inspection reports for the last five years. In the 551 cremations conducted since 2012, a spot inspection in 2015 stated remains were found without an identification number, no identification number was listed on the paperwork and the paperwork wasn’t in the proper location. In 2016, a signature was missing from the cremation paperwork. In 2017, the violations were turned over to the ABFS for action.

Prichard and Phillips plan to appeal the board’s decision and file a stay to keep the funeral home open while the issue is litigated in court.

Pritchard said closing the funeral home down for 30 days could put him out of business and create issues for those who have pre-purchased funeral plans to be carried out by Alabama Funeral Homes.

“We’ve serviced thousands of families,” Pritchard said. “We have 500-600 pre-need arrangements. We don’t want them to think we are crooks.”

The administrative law judge who presided over the hearing will issue an order, and serve Pritchard and Phillips some time over the next seven days. Traditionally this order marks the beginning of any suspension or probation period.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.