AL Gov. Ivey talks 2018 election, end of legislative session

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey spoke with reporters Wednesday on the possibility of a 2018 gubernatorial run and what she expects from the end of the legislation session.

While Ivey didn’t confirm she would indeed run for governor, she did say she would consider it.

“Taking the seat of governor early certainly raises the opportunity and I’ll sure give it serious consideration,” Ivey says. “Right now, my job is to govern and to do the best I can to steady the ship,”

Ivey also says she is counting on legislators to finish the job at hand. Ivey says she hopes lawmakers work on three things during the last of the session: the prison bill, redistricting and the jobs act.

“That’s a full plate and I am just counting on them to get the job done.”

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.