AL Gov. Ivey talks 2018 election, end of legislative session

The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
Parents across Alabama with children on the autism spectrum will be watching a vote in Montgomery Wednesday. A bill is in a house senate committee that mandates insurance coverage for therapy programs for these children.More >>
Parents across Alabama with children on the autism spectrum will be watching a vote in Montgomery Wednesday. A bill is in a house senate committee that mandates insurance coverage for therapy programs for these children.More >>
Count Steve Wimberly among those who believe Governor Don Siegelman was improperly prosecuted, and that's why he says he spent three years on a documentary that says so.More >>
Count Steve Wimberly among those who believe Governor Don Siegelman was improperly prosecuted, and that's why he says he spent three years on a documentary that says so.More >>
Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington added his name to the list of those running for Alabama’s highest seat in a Monday morning press conference.More >>
Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington added his name to the list of those running for Alabama’s highest seat in a Monday morning press conference.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.More >>
Some are calling on Governor Kay Ivey to not sign a bill into law which would allow faith based agencies to prevent gay couples from adopting.More >>
Some are calling on Governor Kay Ivey to not sign a bill into law which would allow faith based agencies to prevent gay couples from adopting.More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey spoke with reporters Wednesday on the possibility of a 2018 gubernatorial run and what she expects from the end of the legislation session.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey spoke with reporters Wednesday on the possibility of a 2018 gubernatorial run and what she expects from the end of the legislation session.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have moved closer to decriminalizing midwifery in the state.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have moved closer to decriminalizing midwifery in the state.More >>
The Baby Box Program, which was just getting started in Alabama when new Gov. Kay Ivey pulled the plug on the office that administered it, will continue with her support through a different department, her administration confirmed Tuesday.More >>
The Baby Box Program, which was just getting started in Alabama when new Gov. Kay Ivey pulled the plug on the office that administered it, will continue with her support through a different department, her administration confirmed Tuesday.More >>
A prison construction proposal faces a closing window to win approval in the final days of the legislative session.More >>
A prison construction proposal faces a closing window to win approval in the final days of the legislative session.More >>