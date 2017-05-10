Eric: The heat is on

Let's look at today as practice for the next four months, shall we?? Sunshine and hot air dominate our forecast for the next 48 hours. By Friday, a fresh storm system will add a wrinkle to the recent quiet trend...

TODAY: Many of you noticed our morning is already starting off warmer. And yes, you'd be correct to assume that tidbit will play into our afternoon temperatures. Highs will climb into the lower 90s with plenty of sunshine, making today one of if not the hottest day of the Spring thus far.

With only a slight increase in cloud cover, tomorrow's forecast is pretty much the same.

FRIDAY: Our next storm system starts to move into the area during the second half of the day Friday. Showers and storms will develop along and ahead of a cold front by afternoon, helping keep temperatures down and aiding in our drought situation.

Severe weather parameters are not robust with this, but given the afternoon timing, enough instability may be able to develop for a marginal severe weather threat. Should that threat materialize, we'd be taking gusty winds and small hail. There does not appear to be a tornado threat involved as shear is minimal and fairly unidirectional. Overall, the severe weather concern is very low.

THIS WEEKEND: Behind the front, cooler air arrives for the weekend where highs will stay in the lower half of the 80s under dry conditions.

ATTENTION MILLBROOK! We'll be programming weather radios at the Millbrook Walgreens from 10am-2pm today. You can get your radio programmed for free or purchase a radio at the store itself. This is stop number 2 for us (Selma last week). We'll be in Montgomery and Alex City over the next few weeks.

