New hangar plans presented to Ozark Airport Advisory Board

A new airport hangar could be on its way to Ozark Airport. Plans to build the hangar at the Ozark Airport-Blackwell Field were presented Tuesday night. The board made a recommendation to send it to the city council, but Mayor Bob Bunting is hopeful that it will be approved.

Bunting says their goal is to grow the airport for the aviation community. Leaders believe the new airport hangar will be great for economic development.

"It's very exciting because we have a great airport, there's been millions and millions of dollars spent out there and it's really under developed," Bunting said.

Jim Little went to the board on Tuesday seeking approval to move forward with the project. He lives in Ozark and is currently renting a space to house his aircraft at Dothan Regional Airport. He's looking forward to owning his own space in Ozark.

"Physically I've been here since 1971 in and out before that when I was in the army, so yeah I like Ozark. Again, cost of living is not that bad," Little said.

Bunting said Ozark has the least expensive gas of any airport in the area.

Before the project can move forward, the city has to submit a request for approval to the Federal Aviation Administration to build the new hangar. If everything goes well, Bunting expects construction to begin in less than two months.

Once all of the design details are completed and the FAA approves the addition, Little will have to sign a city lease agreement to move forward.

