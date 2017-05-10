New hangar plans presented to Ozark Airport Advisory Board

The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.More >>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a Christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
A WSFA 12 News social media post about recent church burglaries in Butler County led to a break in the investigation, according to officials.More >>
A WSFA 12 News social media post about recent church burglaries in Butler County led to a break in the investigation, according to officials.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency/Alabama State Bureau of Investigation has opened a death investigation after a woman's body was found in Lowndes County.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency/Alabama State Bureau of Investigation has opened a death investigation after a woman's body was found in Lowndes County.More >>
A new airport hanger could be on the way to Ozark Airport.More >>
A new airport hanger could be on the way to Ozark Airport.More >>
It was a minor collision that quickly turned into a high-speed chase and ended in a shooting, leaving a Montgomery woman dead inside her car. More than two years have passed, and the investigation has stalled.More >>
It was a minor collision that quickly turned into a high-speed chase and ended in a shooting, leaving a Montgomery woman dead inside her car. More than two years have passed, and the investigation has stalled.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.More >>
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.More >>
The Selma City School Board placed superintendent Dr. Angela Mangum on administrative leave Tuesday night during a school board meeting that turned heated.More >>
The Selma City School Board placed superintendent Dr. Angela Mangum on administrative leave Tuesday night during a school board meeting that turned heated.More >>
Let's look at today as practice for the next four months, shall we?More >>
Let's look at today as practice for the next four months, shall we?More >>