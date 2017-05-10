Death investigation begins after woman's body found in Lowndes County

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency/Alabama State Bureau of Investigation has opened a death investigation after a woman's body was found in Lowndes County.

The body, identified as Shmeko Shontae Sturdivant, was found Monday off County Road 40.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call SBI at 334-242-1142, ALEA at 334-270-1122, or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the SBI Crime Tip Line at 800-392-8011.

