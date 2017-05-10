WSFA 12 News Facebook post helps nab suspected church burglars

Bragg Hill AME Zion Church was broken into and music/sound equipment was stolen, as well as an air conditioner. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A WSFA 12 News social media post about recent church burglaries in Butler County led to a break in the investigation, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Kenny Harden says information posted to WSFA's Facebook page about the crimes caught the eye of someone in another county who called in with a key tip.

Now, two suspects are in custody and facing charges.

On Friday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called to Oak Valley Baptist Church after church members found that air conditioning units had been stolen from their old church, which is located right next to their new church.

Deputies responded and took a report, then started checking other churches in the area. They found that Bragg Hill AME Zion Church had also been broken into. A side door was damaged and electronic equipment had been taken from the sanctuary.

“We started investigating it and they took the sound system, keyboard, speakers, and wires for the speakers, as well as an air conditioner from there,” Harden said.

The churches are located several miles apart on Ridge Road, or County Road 54, in the northwest part of the county. Approximately $2,000 in items were taken from the two churches.

The sheriff’s office believes the break-ins are connected.

Harden asked that anyone in the community who might've bought some of the stolen items to notify his agency, and that’s what happened after WSFA 12 News shared the story online and on Facebook.

“These churches are very important in our community. These members here have worked very hard for their churches. We don’t need a person without a conscience going around stealing stuff from them,” Harden said.

According to the sheriff, the tipster called and said they bought air conditioners from the suspects this week.

A search warrant for their home was obtained, and Harden says several more stolen air conditioners and ladders were found, along with a small meth lab.

The cases remain under investigation. The names of the suspects have not yet been released.

