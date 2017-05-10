Committee chairman says he might not move autism bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Senate budget committee has voted to require mandatory autism therapy coverage, but the chairman might refuse to move the bill as he presses for negotiations.

The Senate Finance and Taxation Committee on Wednesday voted 14-2 to approve the bill to mandate insurers cover applied analysis therapy. However, Committee Chairman Trip Pittman said he "might not" send the bill to the floor as he continues negotiations. Pittman says he has concerns about the cost of the coverage for taxpayer-funded insurance plans.

As chairman, Pittman must sign the committee report.

Sen. Cam Ward and Sen Tom Whatley, proponents of the bill, said they will halt Senate business if Pittman refuses to report it.

Parents have been fighting for the coverage, but insurers and business groups have opposed a mandate.

