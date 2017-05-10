Josh: Storms return Friday afternoon

Temperatures head back into the upper 80s and lower 90s across most of the state tomorrow; the possible exception could be west Alabama, where clouds ahead of our next storm system could keep things slightly cooler. Still - no matter how you slice it, Thursday will be another "above normal" day across the area.

RAIN AND RUMBLES LATE FRIDAY: Our next front slides through Alabama Friday night. Ahead of the front, numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop and move across the state. Unidirectional wind fields suggest that the overall severe weather risk will be rather low in this setup, but I suppose we should mention the possibility of a few pockets of wind damage or some hail. Tornadoes seem rather unlikely, and the overall threat is on the low end of the spectrum. The greatest chance of rain will come from roughly 1pm Friday through 1am Saturday.

WEEKEND COOLDOWN: Temperatures drop significantly by the weekend. A few showers could linger early Saturday morning, but most of the weekend will be dry and noticeably cooler. Highs Saturday will stay in the 77-83 degree range, with lower humidity levels. We'll drop into the mid 50s by sunrise Sunday, so Mother's Day will start on a comfortable note. And, Mom should enjoy the afternoon, too; we think Sunday will be a sunny, dry and warm day with highs rising into the mid 80s.

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist