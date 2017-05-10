AL lawmakers react after Comey firing

After the firing of FBI Director James Comey Tuesday evening, Alabama lawmakers are speaking out:

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, District 1

"If you had gone back to the day before President Trump made his decision, virtually everybody in Washington, both Senate and the House, Democrats and Republicans agreed Mr. Comey had compromised himself and in the process compromised the institution of the FBI, and that couldn't continue. I don't think there's any doubt that he made the right decision. Could he have done it a better way? Probably so."

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, District 3

"The president has been making some positive statements about his confidence in the FBI director in recent weeks, and yesterday's firing was a surprise. I understand from the news reports that it was at the urging of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who I know very well and have high confidence in. I'm anxious to see what the reasons were for Jeff Sessions to take that position and learning more about it right now. I don't know enough facts to form an opinion as to what I think about it."

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, District 7

“For any American concerned about the integrity of our democracy, President Trump’s decision to fire the man leading an investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia should set off an alarm. Our national security is at stake, and President Trump has disempowered the central investigative body leading an inquiry into the matter. In order to get to the bottom of Russia’s attack on our election, we must appoint an independent prosecutor who can restore faith in this investigation. No amount of interference from the White House can put this issue to rest for the American people, only a thorough, independent investigation can do that.”

U.S. Sen. Luther Strange

"As always, I have complete confidence in our Attorney General Jeff Sessions and trust the advice he gave President Trump to dismiss FBI Director James Comey. I fully support the President's decision to install new leadership at the FBI.”

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.