Cremation: What you need to know

WSFA 12 News is asking the tough questions to assist anyone who is considering cremation instead of a traditional burial. On Wednesday, WSFA 12 News first told you about the state suspending the license of a Tallapoosa County funeral home after remains weren't found properly tagged in their crematory.

Death is a difficult, yet unavoidable subject. And until recently, cremations in the deep south have been infrequent at best.

“It’s catching on in Alabama," explained Charles Perine, executive secretary with the Alabama Board of Funeral Services. “It’s been here a while, and more and more people are leaning towards that option of cremation. It’s really good to understand the process.”

Perine is the head of the regulatory arm of the state’s death services industry. He recommends everyone fully educate themselves on the cremation process and involve a licensed funeral home director.

“If you are meeting with a licensed funeral home director, I would ask them if they have a crematory on site, or do you use a third party," Perine instructed. “If the funeral home uses a third party, it would be wise for the consumer to ask have you inspected that third party, are you comfortable with that third party’s operation and how they handle things?”

Perine says federal law requires every funeral home to give consumers a price list, with or without meeting a funeral director.

“The FTC requires every funeral home to have a general price list," Perine stated. “There are 16 things that are required to be on that list, 6 disclosures required, one of those is direct cremation and cremation services.”

These services are heavily regulated in Alabama. To ensure all funeral homes and crematories are following the law, Perine conducts spot inspections throughout the year.

“That’s why we work hard at the Alabama Board of Funeral Service, to ensure the Alabama funeral homes in this state following the rules and follow the laws paced on the book to govern this industry," Perine discussed. “They are there to protect the consumer.”

Cremation is an irreversible process, Perine says. The time to explore the choice between a traditional burial and cremation shouldn’t wait.

“Start to have these conversations with your loved ones now," Perine encouraged. “Go in and visit your local funeral homes and have a conversation with the licensed funeral director. Understand the decisions that must be made at the time of death.”

Decisions that should be put in writing and signed by all parties involved, long before it’s needed.

If anyone has questions about the cremation process, or wants to see inspection reports for the any of the nearly 50 crematories in Alabama, you can contact the Alabama Board of Funeral Services at 334-242-4049.

