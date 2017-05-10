Gov. Ivey awards grants to 2 Butler County law enforcement agencies

Gov. Kay Ivey awarded grants to two law enforcement agencies in Butler County Wednesday. The grants will help the agencies purchase new equipment.

The City of Greenville will buy new ballistic vests and upgrade special response team equipment with two grants totaling $8,346.

The Butler County Commission will buy new firing range targets for the sheriff's department with its $3,804 grant.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer the grants from U.S. Justice Department funds.

“This grant is a continuation of ADECA’s strong partnership with the Greenville Police Department, Butler County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies across Alabama,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. "ADECA is proud to partner with law enforcement officers who make our communities stronger by keeping our residents safe.”

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.