Overall crime in Montgomery down, violent crime is up

The Montgomery Police Department has released the crime data for 2017 through the month of April.

The department breaks down the number of offenses for each classification of crime, with the main two divisions being violent and non-violent crimes. According to the data, overall crime in Montgomery is down from this time last year by about 3.5 percent. There were 3,128 total offenses between January and April 2016. This year, there were 3,018.

However, a breakdown of the data shows that a majority of the crimes reported in Montgomery are non-violent, like burglary and auto theft. These crimes heavily outnumber crimes like assault and felony sex cases. Non-violent offenses, through April in Montgomery, dropped by more than 6 percent (177 cases). However, violent crimes increased by more than 17 percent (67 cases). In particular, aggravated assault cases increased by 72 cases, the largest increase of any kind of violent crimes in the past two years.

“An aggravated assault is anything from someone pointing a weapon at someone to someone actually getting injured by another one’s actions,” MPD Chief of Operations John Bowman said.

Despite a noticeable increase in violent crimes, with aggravated assault being the leading incident, the department attributes lower numbers in non-violent crimes to increased police presence in neighborhoods.

“We’re out in the community, and we’re engaging them,” Bowman said. “Crime is not our problem. Crime is not their problem. It’s our problem together. We come out into the neighborhood to let them know that we need them in order to be successful.”

Bowman said officers get out and walk their assigned streets every day. Once a week, a larger group will select a neighborhood to highlight. According to officers, the personal interactions with Montgomery residents has led to helpful tips and information.

“We get people talking about narcotic problems, speeding issues,” MPD Major Jeffrey Walker said. “These are things they may not want to bring in and not tell us. What we do is get that information and bring it back to right unit to deal with that situation.”

Bowman and Walker say MPD started its weekly specialized visits, in addition to daily patrolling, more than a year ago shortly after Chief Earnest Finley took over. On Wednesday, officers walked through the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Lakewood Dr. MPD said it hopes the continuation of its Park, Walk and Talk program will lead to a decrease in violent crimes, following the downward trend in non-violent crimes.

“I think it’s more of that police presence instead of just driving by,” Walker said. “We’re actually here. We haven’t been anywhere yet where people didn’t want us there.”

MPD encourages members of the community to reach out to the department if they’re interested in having their street or neighborhood be spotlighted for a Park, Walk and Talk event.

