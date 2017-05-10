Mobile educator announced as Alabama Teacher of the Year

The 2017 Alabama Teacher of the Year winner was announced Wednesday evening at a celebration at the RSA Plaza Terrace. The event was hosted by the Alabama State Board of Education and the State Department of Education. Two River Region teachers were up for the honor.

In all there were 12 semi-finalists and 4 finalists for the Teacher of the Year and Alternate Teacher of the Year. The finalists in the Elementary School category were Chasity Collier from the Dawes Intermediate School in Mobile and Charlotte D. Hartley from Montana Street Magnet School in Dothan.

The finalists in the Secondary School category were Emily S. Sassano of Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, and Robert Paul McEwan from Hoover High School.

Governor Ivey announced Chasity Collier as the winner.

"Teaching does as much for me as hopefully as I do for them. It balances me, it synergizes me, and I love what I get to do each and every day. My students always have their hands busy. We have a hands-on classroom where students are actively engaged everyday experimenting and talking about scientists and working like authentic scientists," Collier told WSFA 12 News.

Collier teaches fifth grade science. Collier also served as an Alabama Math, Science, and Technology Initiative (AMSTI) coach from 2008-2015.

Alabama's Teacher of the Year conducts teaching workshops around the state and serves as an ambassador for education. The winner also becomes a candidate for the National Teacher of the Year.

