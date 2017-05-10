Mobile educator announced as Alabama Teacher of the Year

You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A 15-year-old Memphis entrepreneur has a contract with the NBA.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
A Mobile County School System educator has been announced as Alabama's 2017-2018 Teacher of the Year.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation wants people's two cents when looking at the safety around two wheels. They're hoping to roll out a new plan to make the state more bicycle friendly.More >>
During a tech convention in Seattle, the company introduced a wrist wearable they say will ease the tremors of the neurological disease.More >>
Senator Trip Pittman said he is considering not signing the autism insurance bill, which would prevent the bill from moving to the senate floor, even though it passed committee Wednesday.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has released the crime data for 2017 through the month of April.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
WSFA 12 News asking the tough questions to assist anyone who is considering cremation instead of a traditional burial.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey awarded grants to two law enforcement agencies in Butler County Wednesday.More >>
