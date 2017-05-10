New ALDOT plan aims to improve pedestrian, bicycle access

You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
Researchers at Xavier and LSU could be on to something big: a recipe that attacks breast cancer cells. An LSU professor came up with the natural mix of antioxidants years ago, and now Xavier researchers look into whether it could work in other cancers.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
A Mobile County School System educator has been announced as Alabama's 2017-2018 Teacher of the Year.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation wants people's two cents when looking at the safety around two wheels. They're hoping to roll out a new plan to make the state more bicycle friendly.More >>
During a tech convention in Seattle, the company introduced a wrist wearable they say will ease the tremors of the neurological disease.More >>
Senator Trip Pittman said he is considering not signing the autism insurance bill, which would prevent the bill from moving to the senate floor, even though it passed committee Wednesday.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has released the crime data for 2017 through the month of April.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
WSFA 12 News asking the tough questions to assist anyone who is considering cremation instead of a traditional burial.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey awarded grants to two law enforcement agencies in Butler County Wednesday.More >>
