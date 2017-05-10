Alabama beats Arkansas 4-1 in opening round of SEC softball tournament

The third time was the charm for the Alabama State University softball team in the opening round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Wednesday morning, claiming an opening round 2-1 victory.More >>
The third time was the charm for the Alabama State University softball team in the opening round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Wednesday morning, claiming an opening round 2-1 victory.More >>
Alabama softball opened play at the 2017 SEC Tournament with a 4-1 win over Arkansas Wednesday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.More >>
Alabama softball opened play at the 2017 SEC Tournament with a 4-1 win over Arkansas Wednesday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.More >>
A date and kickoff time have been set for the 2017 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl which will once again be broadcast on ESPN.More >>
A date and kickoff time have been set for the 2017 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl which will once again be broadcast on ESPN.More >>
Hunter Allen belted two home runs and Patrick Coffin pitched a career-high nine innings as the Alabama State University baseball team completed a season sweep of Jacksonville State, 9-4, on Tuesday night in a non-conference game at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex.More >>
Hunter Allen belted two home runs and Patrick Coffin pitched a career-high nine innings as the Alabama State University baseball team completed a season sweep of Jacksonville State, 9-4, on Tuesday night in a non-conference game at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex.More >>
The AISA 2A State Title game featured Macon East and Clarke Prep in doubleheader fashion Tuesday. Macon East took the first game 8-4 and it was win or force a third game later in the afternoon.More >>
The AISA 2A State Title game featured Macon East and Clarke Prep in doubleheader fashion Tuesday. Macon East took the first game 8-4 and it was win or force a third game later in the afternoon.More >>
It's been about six months since the construction on Troy's north end zone project at Veterans Memorial Stadium began. The area has transformed from nothing into the beginning stage of the newMore >>
It's been about six months since the construction on Troy's north end zone project at Veterans Memorial Stadium began. The area has transformed from nothing into the beginning stage of the new facility.More >>
For the second time in the three years, the Macon East baseball team is playing for a 2A State Title.More >>
For the second time in the three years, the Macon East baseball team is playing for a 2A State Title.More >>
Auburn quarterback Woody Barrett says he's transferring.More >>
Auburn quarterback Woody Barrett says he's transferring.More >>
Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.More >>
Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.More >>
ESPN has reached a multiyear contract extension with sports icon Tim Tebow to continue as a college football analyst on SEC Network’s traveling pre-game show SEC Nation.More >>
ESPN has reached a multiyear contract extension with sports icon Tim Tebow to continue as a college football analyst on SEC Network’s traveling pre-game show SEC Nation.More >>