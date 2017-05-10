Alabama State beats Prairie View 2-1 in opening round of the SWAC softball tournament

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (ASU Athletics) – The third time was the charm for the Alabama State University softball team in the opening round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Wednesday morning, claiming an opening round 2-1 victory.



After being shut down two times through the lineup by Prairie View A&M (19-27) starter Ashley Higgins, the Lady Hornets finally got to the All-Conference selection in the sixth inning. Senior outfielder, and Second Team selection, Valerie Centeno led off the inning with a lead-off double and moved to third on a throwing error; she later scored on a Kendall Core sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-all.



Perry Hindi followed Core with a one-out triple to right center, and scored the winning run on a single by Taylor Rosser to give the Lady Hornets the 2-1 lead.



“I knew the girls were pressing and they were a little nervous,” Alabama State head coach Chris Steiner-Wilcoxson said. “We struggle with the type of pitching we saw today, but we just kept picking away at it. We told the girls to relax and have fun, and to see a good pitch and drive it hard.



“It finally happened in the sixth inning when the seniors stepped up and took charge of the game. Once that happened and we started to feel better, we let loose and played that way. I am really proud of the way they played today because it was a tight game.”



Freshman Justine Jean (5-11) finished off the complete game in the top of the seventh inning when she threw two groundball outs, and finished the game with a strikeout.



“JJ stayed strong the entire game,” Steiner-Wilcoxson said. “Today was probably best game since she has been here. She gave up a couple of walks, but never lost her composure. That is the first time she stayed heads up in a game, making great plays on defense and pitching a great game.”



Jean allowed just three hits in the victory, allowing one run – an unearned run scored in the second on a throwing error – while striking out four.



Hindi led the Alabama State attack at the plate, finishing 2-for-3; while five other players picked up a hit each in the win. Laura Aguilar and Kaylee Davis each recorded stolen bases for the Lady Hornets in the win.

(Courtesy: ASU Athletics)