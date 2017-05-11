ON TIA: Crash blocks part of Montgomery Roadway; Check out the animals waiting for you to adopt them

EARLY MORNING CRASH: Montgomery Police are investigating the cause of a single-vehicle crash that left part of Vaughn Road closed Thursday morning. Our crew at the scene says it appears a car left the roadway, went down an embankment and ended up in the water. We have video from the scene coming up at 6 a.m.

ADOPT: The Montgomery Humane Shelter is overcrowded with animals that need to be adopted. Starting today, it's offering deep discounts on adoption prices to help find some of those animals forever homes.

Reporter Bethany Davis is at the shelter and this morning where she'll talk with shelter officials about how much those discounts are. Bethany will also show us some of those animals up for adoption.

WEATHER: Eric has the latest details on today's forecast coming up on Today in Alabama.

Even though we need it, no rain to be found for us this morning. Light showers across north Alabama will stay north. pic.twitter.com/JgBzOgO2ON — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) May 11, 2017

CRIME STATS: The Montgomery Police Department has released statistics on crime in the capital city. Non-violent crime is down but the number of violent crimes went up. Reporter Morgan Young spoke with department officials and has the latest information coming up at 6:13 a.m.

NOLA MONUMENT: Happening now, crews have begun removing the Jefferson Davis monument in New Orleans. It's one of three remaining confederate statues set to be taken down by the city. Coming up we'll show you a live picture from the scene. Reporter Rob Krieger has the details at 6:31 a.m.

UNSOLVED: An unsolved Montgomery murder is back in the spotlight as prosecutors look for new clews. Jamie Lightsey was shot and killed after a fender bender in the parking lot of a local business. Reporter Lindsey Rogers got special access to the file and has more coming up at 6:40 a.m.

