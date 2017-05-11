Montgomery to announce new downtown public space, 10 a.m.

Memphis Police Department is searching for a family they said was abducted by their husband/father.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.More >>
One last day of hot and dry conditions will give way to a round of rain and storms late Friday.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down.More >>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.More >>
Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange and with other city officials are set to make an announcement at 10 a.m. on a new public space downtown.More >>
The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.More >>
Australian Senator Larissa Waters brought her newborn daughter with to Parliament Tuesday and became the first woman to breastfeed her child on the country’s Parliament floor. The senator breastfed little Alia Joy from her seat in the chamber.More >>
The money, which the kids had saved for years, totaled at least $500, their mother says.More >>
