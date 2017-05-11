Eric: Storms returning Friday

One last day of hot and dry conditions will give way to a round of rain and storms late Friday. The updated drought monitor continues Moderate Drought conditions across the eastern half of the viewing area, so rain is a very good thing. I'm just not convinced there will be enough of it to go around.

THURSDAY: A touch more cloud cover to filter the sunshine, but that's the only change to today's forecast. We're still plenty hot with highs around 90 degrees.

FRIDAY: While the morning will be dry for many, it's the afternoon into the evening that will feature the development of showers and storms.

Futureview has trended a bit more scattered with rain coverage, but we'll maintain a 60% rain chance into the second half of the day. Wind shear and instability parameters are both lacking, meaning severe weather is unlikely. However, a few stronger storms with gusty winds or small hail will remain possible. Leftover showers will quickly taper from west to east early Saturday morning as drier air punches in.

THIS WEEKEND: A quick reprieve from the heat Saturday as highs top out around 80 degrees. Mother's Day is a little warmer, but still not bad (and still sunny!)

It's next week where temperatures will really start to crank up again. The 90s are back by Monday and will stick around through at least the middle part of the week.

This morning's GFS is really taking off with numbers next week. Seems a little too aggressive for my taste, but the trend of more heat is certainly a sound argument at this stage.

