22-year-old shot to death in Montgomery

Montgomery Police have begun a homicide investigation after a 22-year-old man was found dead Wednesday night.

Captain Regina Duckett says, around 11 p.m. officers and medics responded to the 1100 block of North Gap Loop after a call of a possible crash. When they arrived on the scene they found the victim Dennis Jones in a vehicle. Duckett says Jones had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting are under investigation and no additional information is available at this time, Duckett says.

Police are asking individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.