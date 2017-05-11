Tallassee student purchases equipment for Montgomery middle school band

One Montgomery Middle School will receive $9,000 worth of equipment for its band room and it’s all thanks to one boy.

Fourteen-year-old Riley Davis of Tallassee chased a dream one year ago, driven by his Boy Scouts assignment to help someone through community service. After getting word the Johnnie Carr Middle School band in east Montgomery needed a few extra instruments, Riley delivered by selling around 200 birdhouses he'd built himself.

Riley used the $2,500 he earned to buy nearly 30 pieces of band equipment. Most of the pieces he purchased were used instruments on-line and together, they are valued at around $9,000.

"It feels really great I get to spread my love for music," said Davis.

Riley and his family will deliver the equipment, including French horns, guitars, clarinets and more, to the school on Thursday. His mother, Kristen Davis, and the middle school's band director, Alan Roberts, are beyond proud.

"It has really taught me one kid can see there is a need somewhere," Kristen said.

"I am very excited he has done this for us and gotten us so many instruments," said Roberts.

Band members are also excited by the new equipment.

"And I think this thing he is doing is really amazing for the band program. Some of our instruments are worn out," said band member Alison Ammeter.

Riley Davis's work has drummed up a steady beat of life lessons for a number of people: perseverance, kindness, and giving, reflected in a happy and harmonious group of band students.

