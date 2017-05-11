Tallassee student raises money for Montgomery middle school band

One Montgomery Middle School will receive $9,000 worth of equipment for its band room and it’s all thanks to one boy.

Rile Davis of Tallassee decided he wanted to make a difference for the band students at Johnnie Car Middle School. A year ago, Davis came up with a plan to build homemade birdhouses. After selling the birdhouses, Davis raised the money needed to buy the equipment.

Davis and his family will deliver the equipment, including French horns, guitars, clarinets and more, to the school on Thursday.

Reporter Bryan Henry Spoke to Davis about his challenge and why he decided to make the birdhouses. Bryan also spoke with school officials and has their reaction coming up on-air, online and on our app.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.