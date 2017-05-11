Marsh: Autism bill will get Senate floor debate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Republican leader of the Alabama Senate says a bill to require insurers cover autism therapy will get a floor debate next week.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said Thursday that the bill will get reported from committee today and will be debated Wednesday.

The announcement came after budget committee chairman Trip Pittman said he might hold the bill - even though the committee approved it 14-2 - in order to negotiate for changes. Pittman confirmed he will sign the bill out of committee.

The bill would require some insurers to cover applied behavioral analysis therapy. Pittman said he is concerned about costs to Medicaid and other state-run insurance plans.

Several senators vowed to derail the final session days if the bill is not moved out of committee.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.