House Democrats continue delay of redistricting bill

A burgeoning Indianapolis suburb pays an influential congressman's wife $20,000 each month for legal consulting she largely does from the Washington area, an unusually large sum even in a state rife with government contractors.More >>
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this May 10, 2017, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves a closed-door Republican strategy session at the Capitol in Washington, the day after the firing of FBI Director James Comey by President...
Republicans are rejecting Democratic calls for a special prosecutor to look into Russian interference, even as a number of them express serious concerns over the timing and rationale for President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.