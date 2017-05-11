3rd person charged in Montgomery human trafficking case

Another person has been arrested in connection to a human trafficking case involving two teenagers in Montgomery.

Captain Regina Duckett says Tracy Neal Shannon has been charged with two counts of human trafficking first degree and two counts of promoting prostitution.

The charges are related to an ongoing case which began on May 2 in the 3400 block of Woodley Square, Duckett says.

According to court documents two female victims, ages 17 and 19, were forced to perform sex acts for money. Documents also say the victims were told they would be forced to leave their residence if they did not perform the acts.

Two other suspects Dvonte Lockley and Laporche Howard were arrested on May 5 and charged in connection to this case.

Shannon was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $120,000 bond.

Court documents indicate Shannon is also charged with theft of property but that charge is not related to this case.

