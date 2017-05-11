Atlanta Highway Winn-Dixie grocery store to close

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, confirmed Thursday that it will close its grocery store at 5841 Atlanta Highway. The store will close at some point in June, the company said.

Nearly 60 employees will be affected by the closure, though company officials said "opportunities for all associates are being actively pursued at our nearby network of neighboring Winn-Dixie stores."

Winn-Dixie will continue operating five other stores in Montgomery.

