New developments arise in deadly Prattville crash investigation

There are new developments in a fatal crash investigation, which happened after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle through Millbrook and Prattville last month.

The district attorney's office says charges have been filed against the teenage drivers in the case, who are both younger than 16. The teens led Millbrook police on a chase in the stolen car. The chase ended on McQueen-Smith Road in Prattville where the juveniles collided with another vehicle. The collision killed a man and seriously injured another person.

The April 17 chase reached speeds of up to 100 miles an hour.

Investigators say they cannot say specifically what the charges are but will push to have the teens tried as adults.

"It's been a joint investigation by Millbrook and by Prattville. They worked tirelessly for a couple of weeks now and that investigation produced results and at this point we're going to do everything we can do to to get those cases in adult court," said Chief Deputy District Attorney C.J. Robinson.

Robinson says it could take months before a decision is made. Robinson declined to say where the teens are now.

