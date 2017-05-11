Auburn Youth Programs offers options for summer activities

Summer Camp registration for Auburn University’s Auburn Youth Programs is in full swing.

This year, there are more than 100 summer programs ranging from academic to athletic, and 15 brand new camps have been added.

With the end of the school year approaching parents are searching for summer activities for their kids that will keep them learning. Auburn Youth Programs

offers daily and residential camps and programs for every interest. Weekly camps begin June 4 and run through July 28 for youth ages 4-18.

Auburn Youth Programs was founded in 1976 and operates within Auburn University’s Office of Professional and Continuing Education.

For more information or to register, call 334-844-5100 or go to www.auburn.edu/summercamps.

