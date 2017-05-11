CrimeStoppers Action Line is today - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Special Report

CrimeStoppers Action Line is today

WSFA 12 News is teaming up with Montgomery Area CrimeStoppers to help catch some of the River Region’s most wanted criminals. 

The CrimeStoppers Action Line will be open from 4 to 6:30 pm today. We’ll give you the number to call at the beginning of the broadcast.

Any tip leading to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward. 

