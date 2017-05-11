'It's been a great 6 years' says outgoing ADECA director Jim Byard

Outgoing Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Director Jim Byard reflected on his service Thursday. A community-minded mayor was the transition the state was searching for to take the reins of ADECA in January 2011, and Byard hasn't looked back.

“It's been a great 6 years,” he explained. “They believed a mayor would know how to leverage a federal dollar. I certainly do appreciate that, and know how to leverage a federal dollar.”

That experience was put to work three months after Byard took the job as Alabama began rebuilding following the deadly April 27 tornado outbreak. The agency secured $70 million for the long-term effort.

“We embedded folks from ADECA in their long-term community recovery task forces, each community had a task force,” Byard explained. “We were

there to provide dollars. One of our memorable projects will be Vanity Fair in Hackleburg that came back and now has 250 employees.”

During Byard's administration, ADECA supplied grants to help communities build and improve infrastructure, land economic development, fund domestic violence recovery centers, and bolster law enforcement. This year it tackled the state's opioid crisis.

“Every Alabamian has been touched by an ADECA program, whether they know it or not,” Byard said.

The former Prattville mayor leaves his post with the state as the longest-standing director in ADECA history.

“The average length of a director was 18 months,” Byard said. “It was hard for employees to do their job because they were having a change in leadership every 18 months. I hope we have brought some stability.”

As for what's next for Byard, that chapter remains unseen.

“That’s a good question, I don't know what's next,” he admitted. “I'm faithful and I know God has a plan. I love the community development and the relationships of bringing people together. I am going to wake up Monday morning and for the first time, I won’t have anywhere to go. But I’m confident I will be doing something soon that will benefit people because that’s what I enjoy doing.”

Friday is Byard’s last day on the job. Former Enterprise Mayor Kenneth Boswell has been appointed to take his place.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.