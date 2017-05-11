AL tourism report shows increase in spending for Houston, state

The Alabama Department of Tourism is reporting 2016 saw a boost in visitors to Houston County and the state, good news that comes during National Tourism Week.

According to the 2016 economic impact report, tourists spent a record-breaking $286.2 million in Houston County. That's 8.5 percent over 2015 and 5.4 percent ahead of the state average. The tourism department considers lodging, transportation, restaurants, and shopping in the total.

Visit Dothan Director of Sales, Robert Hillman said the 2016 BMX National event was a big addition.

"It actually ended up being our second largest sporting event," Hillman explained, behind the Alabama State Games. "They'll be back again this year and they've grown about 20-25 percent every time they come back," Hillman said.

Since 2015, the area has also added 195 tourism-related jobs also. Houston County ranked No. 9 in tourist spending, employment, and lodging tax collections throughout the state. Alabama welcome centers reported 6 million guests from eight statewide centers.

While beach traffic is high, Houston Welcome Center Manager Deborah Tillis said the location gets a lot of northbound traffic traveling into Alabama, also.

" We send them all over the state. We have many attractions that attract our guests into the state. Our job is to help them find those locations. We set up reservations for them for free and our lodging tax we get from these travelers help our communities and our state in funding," Tillis said.

Tourism officials expect 2017 to be an even better year. They expect a busy summer with a lot of people traveling through Houston County.

Alabama had an increase of 5.4 percent in tourist spending with a total of $13.3 billion in 2016. The most visited counties were Baldwin, Jefferson, Madison, Mobile, and Montgomery.

