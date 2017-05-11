More arrests made, 200 guns found in Selma PD evidence room scandal

The case against a former evidence technician at the Selma Police Department is expanding, after officials say they’ve learned the technician stole hundreds more weapons than initially thought and that her husband was also involved in the scheme.

Adrianne Michelle Canterbury, 34, was fired and arrested last week and charged with several counts of theft, as well as an ethics violation for allegedly using her office for personal gain and tampering with evidence.

According to police, Canterbury was taking weapons out of the evidence vault, the secure area where she worked, and her husband would fix them up so that the guns could then be sold online.

A storage locker belonging to the couple was searched and more than 200 guns taken out of Selma Police Department evidence room were found inside, officials revealed Thursday.

Canterbury’s husband, Richard Canterbury, is now facing charges.

Candice Nicole Ledbetter Byrum, Richard Canterbury's girlfriend, has been charged with receiving stolen property in connection with the illegal operation. Police say she was helping with the online sales.

Last month, Selma police were notified by the Dallas County school system that Canterbury’s son had a large amount of jewelry in his possession, which Chief Spencer Collier says turned out to be 37 fake gold necklaces taken from the evidence room.

According to Collier, Canterbury was questioned about the jewelry and admitted to taking it out of the evidence locker.

She was placed on administrative leave, and separate investigations were launched into the matter by the department’s Internal Affairs Unit and Criminal Investigations Division.

Early on, police learned that three guns - a GLOCK, Taurus 9mm, and Ruger .22 - were also missing from the evidence vault.

During a search of her home, Collier says police were able to recover two of the three missing pistols.

The third gun, the 9mm, made its way back out onto the streets of the community and was used in a deadly shooting in Dallas County, the chief said.

“She admitted to taking it and stated that was traded with someone for electronic equipment,” Collier said.

The homicide happened last month as a group of friends was riding down the road in the Sardis area, according to Captain Mike Granthum with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.

Four teenagers, including the victim and suspect, were in the same car near the intersection of County Road 67 and Industrial Drive.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department says the suspect, Ratravious Sanders, 19, whom Granthum identified as a senior at Selma High School, managed to get a gun and was trying to show it off to his friends in the car.

He was in the back seat and tried to shoot it out the window of the vehicle, but the 9mm malfunctioned so he brought it back inside to see what the problem was and it went off, Granthum explained.

The bullet went through the front passenger seat and shot the victim, Rufus Williams, 19, in the back. The female driver, who is Williams’ girlfriend and Sanders’ sister, pulled the car over and the teens called 911. Williams was dead on arrival, officials said.

Ratravious Sanders was charged with murder and is being held without bond in the Dallas County Jail. The sheriff’s office says Sanders missed his prom, which was held the night of the shooting.

Once investigators traced the gun Sanders used in an effort to find out how he got it, Granthum says the results came back showing it was part of Selma PD evidence so the sheriff's department notified the police department of their findings.

"Any loss of life is unacceptable but the thought of the weapon coming out of our evidence vault is just something that goes beyond unacceptable," Chief Collier said. "She’s a new employee, but nonetheless, common sense, along with policy and criminal law would and should dictate that you can’t items out of an evidence vault. There’s a chain of custody procedure and she clearly violated that."

Canterbury had been employed at the police department since November. Before that, she worked as a dispatcher with the Autauga County Sheriff's Office.

She could face additional charges in connection with the fatal incident in Dallas County involving the stolen 9mm, police and prosecutors said.

Last week, the chief indicated that the department did not believe anything else was missing from the evidence vault, but he stated that an inventory was ongoing.

A tip, officials said, led authorities to search the couple’s storage facility.

They are cooperating with investigators.

The Selma Police Department is expected to release more information about the investigation on Friday.

