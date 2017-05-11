Community raises more than $45,000 for Tallassee Police Department

The Tallassee Police Department hosted its Blue Jean Ball on Thursday night at The Benton Barn in Tallassee. Guests were asked to wear their jeans and “best bling.”

Tickets were available for $35 before the event and at the door. However, Tallassee Mayor John Hammock said the ball had already brought in more than $45,000 before it started through pre-event ticket sales and corporate sponsorships.

“It’s just overwhelming,” Hammock said. “I can’t even put it into words.”

Tallassee Police Chief Matt Higgins said the funds will go toward purchasing equipment for citywide surveillance that small towns typically don’t have.

“We’re hoping it will help with some crime deterrent,” Higgins said. “We’re hoping it will help us investigate some things.”

He said any leftover funds will go toward updating the department’s equipment and gear. Higgins said he is “humbled” by the community’s support and willingness to help the department build despite a rocky past. A past he inherited when he stepped into the position four months ago.

“There were former assistant chiefs that were indicted on charges,” Higgins said. “Anytime you have that, it puts a black eye on the department. Even if it was just one person, it reflects poorly on the whole department. When that continues to happen the community loses faith in the department. We had to overcome that and let them know that we are there for them.”

In addition to the funds raised with the ball, the city will receive a $10,260 grant from the governor to purchase police body cameras and new body armor per an announcement from the office on Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.